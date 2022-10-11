TROPICAL depression Maymay, the 13th typhoon to enter the country this year, is expected to make landfall in Aurora province in northern Philippines by Wednesday evening or Thursday early morning, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin on Tuesday, PAGASA said Maymay was “almost stationary” over the Philippine Sea and forecast to move slowly towards Central Luzon.

“This tropical cyclone may be downgraded to remnant low while traversing over the landmass,” the agency said.

Tropical wind signal #1, the lowest in a five-level scale, was up over the provinces of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon, including Pollilo Islands.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains and strong winds may be experienced in these areas.

The center of Maymay was estimated at 265 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora as of Tuesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.