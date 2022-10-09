THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) on Sunday said it has cleared over 243 million doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines as of last month.

Among the latest batch of deliveries are doses for children, the bureau said in a statement.

“BoC – Port of Ninoy Aquino International airport processed 3 million doses of Pfizer (Pedia) which arrived at (Terminal 3) Bay in September,” the bureau said in a statement.

The vaccines delivered include eight approved brands, namely: AstraZeneca, Hayat-Vax, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Spufnik V.

The bureau said it expedited the release and delivery of the vaccines, which are controlled by the COVAX Special Handling Task Force.

About 163.97 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide, according to Department of Health data as of Oct. 6. These include 70.69 million for first dose, 73.27 million second dose, and 20.01 million for booster shots. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo