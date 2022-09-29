ABOITIZ-LED Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. has committed to have its P12-billion bulk water supply project operational by the first quarter (Q1) next year as it further ramps up construction work that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apo Agua President Anna M. Lu said in a press statement the project is being fast-tracked by hiring an additional team of experienced construction management professionals.

Multiple seasoned contractors have also been mobilized, the company said.

In August last year, the joint venture of Aboitiz Equity Ventures and J.V. Angeles Construction Corp. announced a target operation of 2022 as it stepped up construction work to make up for setbacks in schedule due to lockdowns and other restrictions during the coronavirus crisis.

“We had a meeting with our management team and committee team with (Davao City) Mayor (Sebastian) ‘Baste’ Duterte last week and shared to him the progress of the project. Mayor Baste is supportive… and he asked us to expedite the project timeline,” May Che Capili, Apo Agua external relations officer said.

The company is contracted to supply 300 million liters per day to the distributor Davao City Water District. The water will be sourced from the Tamugan River.

The project is considered the first in the country to use a water-energy nexus concept, where renewable energy will be generated through an integrated hydroelectric power plant. — Maya M. Padillo