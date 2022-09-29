THE PHILIPPINES’ chief diplomat is looking towards a maritime sector that places more priority into sustainability and ensures inclusivity for women, according to a statement released by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday in time for the observance of World Maritime Day.

In a speech commemorating the event, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo said “achieving sustainability in the maritime industry entails enormous effort and a host of necessary actions in multiple areas of concern.”

However, “the world’s success in this regard should result in better conditions for seafarers all over the world,” he added, especially for a maritime and seafaring nation like the Philippines.

Mr. Manalo assured that the country continues to uphold its commitment to serve and protect the interests of over two million Filipino seafarers and maritime industry workers through policies and frameworks that protect their rights and welfare.

“Women in maritime will also be a recurring theme in our efforts in promoting and mainstreaming women’s issues in the industry and to recognize their role in decision-making processes and skills development, and their significant contributions to the advancement of technologies and innovative solutions to address sustainability issues,” he said.

He also hopes to continue discussions on greener shipping, while affirming support for initiatives by the International Maritime Organization to harness technologies for digitalization and automation.

World Maritime Day, established by the United Nations in 1978, aims to raise awareness about the importance of the shipping industry and its role and contribution to global commerce.

This year’s theme — “new technologies for greener shipping” — is a call to action to support green transition for the maritime sector. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan