SENATOR Alan Peter S. Cayetano on Thursday suggested that beneficiaries of equipment and devices in government programs be given cash instead to purchase their own requirements, saying this could be less prone to corruption as he cited the controversy over the education department’s procurement of allegedly overpriced laptops.

“Can we study if ‘KKB or kanya-kanyang bili’ is possible?” he said in a statement, meaning a kind of buy-your-own scheme.

This option will make the process simpler and faster, Mr. Cayetano said, as the government only needs to calculate and approve an amount to be given to beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries will be required to submit a copy of their receipt along with a photograph of themselves with their newly purchased unit.

The purpose of buying in bulk is to procure units at a cheaper price, but this is canceled out by some public officials who pocket public funds, the senator said.

“I would like you to look into and have a discussion about all of this,” Mr. Cayetano told Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman whose nomination for appointment was confirmed by the upper chamber on Wednesday.

The upper chamber has conducted four investigative hearings, in aid of legislation, on laptop purchases and scholarship fund disbursement by education agencies that were flagged by state auditors. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan