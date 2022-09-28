BoC seizes P7.9M worth of meth concealed in toys

THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) said it confiscated 1.14 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, an illegal substance locally known as shabu, worth P7.87 million in Bacoor City, Cavite on Monday.

The seizure of the contraband by the BoC-Port of Clark, along with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), also resulted in the arrest of two suspects the following day who were at the controlled delivery operation conducted by the two agencies.

The illegal drugs, declared as “unsolicited gift-baby soft toys for personal use,” arrived on Sept. 26 from Victoria, London. It was caught during physical examination by an X-Ray inspector.

“Physical examination was immediately conducted which resulted in the discovery of two pieces of headdress (hat with design), one piece of letter and one yellow-green plastic bag containing two pieces of Star Wars Mandalorian Plush Toy,” the BoC said, noting that each item held three blue plastics containing the illegal drugs.

The flagged shipment also underwent K9 sweeping and field testing. Samples were then turned over to the PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis, confirming that it was methamphetamine hydrochloride — Diego Gabriel C. Robles