THE PRIVATE Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) on Monday said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr’s recent trip to the United States was a “resounding success,” citing the prospect of new investments to boost economic recovery.

“This trip was a resounding success. We have a true statesman in President Marcos. He represented our country with pride, diplomacy, professionalism, and an honest intention to strengthen our partnership with the US and secure their commitment to transforming the lives of all Filipinos by directly investing in our economy,” PSAC head Sabin M. Aboitiz, chief executive officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., said in a statement.

Last week, Cabinet members along with Philippine businessmen attended an economic forum at the New York Stock Exchange.

The President encouraged the American business community to invest in key economic sectors in the Philippines as the country has improved its ease of doing business policies.

“Bouncing back from the pandemic, the Philippine economy has seen robust growth since last year and has returned to its path toward upper middle-income country status, achievable, we believe, within the next few years,” he said at the forum.

The private sector delegation was composed of Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Corp., Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel Corp., and Lance Y. Gokongwei of Cebu Pacific Air, Inc.

The President also met with US President Joseph R. Biden during his trip, where the two discussed issues such as human rights and the South China Sea tensions. — John Victor D. Ordoñez