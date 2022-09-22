THE UNITED States Coast Guard (USCG) assisted the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in its first Small Boat Operations course that took place from September 5 to 16.

“This type of technical training among maritime professionals highlights the strong relationship, unity, and likeminded outlook between the Philippine and US Coast Guards,” USCG liaison Commander Bien J. Decena, Jr. said in a statement released by the US Embassy in Manila.

Twelve PCG instructor candidates, with the assistance of visiting USCG instructors, trained 16 coast guard students through classroom instruction and at-sea practical exercises.

The training — which is part of a series of courses sponsored by the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) — focused on improving navigation, boat-driving, risk management, towing and man-overboard recovery skills.

“This is just one of the many training and learning opportunities that INL and USCG extend to the PCG,” PCG Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Charlie Q. Rances said last week.

INL and USCG will organize additional training activities later this year, including maritime law enforcement operations and vessel engineering program management, according to the embassy. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo