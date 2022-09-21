China on Wednesday vowed to cooperate with Philippine police to tackle crimes in connection with illegal offshore gambling operations.

“The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Philippine government and law enforcement agencies in particular in this regard, and handle deportation among other issues in a constructive manner,” it said in a statement.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian met with Justice Secretary Jesus C. Crispin Remulla to discuss measures to deport Chinese nationals behind these illegal operations, it said.

Mr. Remulla told a Senate hearing on Tuesday almost 40,000 Chinese workers in illegal gambling outfits were staying in the country without proper documents.

Several senators have proposed to ban offshore gaming operations in the country that they blamed for the spate of abductions victimizing mostly Chinese nationals.

“The Chinese side stands ready to step up law enforcement cooperation with the Philippine side so as to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines,” the Chinese Embassy said. — John Victor D. Ordonez