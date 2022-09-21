SIX airports owned and managed by the national government have been formally transferred to the Bangsamoro region’s autonomous government, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Wednesday.

In a press statement, CAAP said the agreement was signed Sept. 20 in Cotabato (Awang) Airport in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, one of the facilities covered by the transfer.

The five other airports within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in southern Philippines are: Sanga-Sanga and Mapun airports in Tawi-Tawi, Jolo Airport in Sulu, and Wao and Malabang airports in Lanao del Sur.

Under the memorandum of agreement, the Bangsamoro Ministry of Transportation and Communications through the Bangsamoro Airport Authority will take over the assets as well as management and supervision of the airports.

The transfer of various national assets to the regional government is provided under Republic Act No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL). — MSJ