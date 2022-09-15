THE HOUSE disaster resilience committee on Thursday urged disaster agencies to streamline the rehabilitation process for destroyed infrastructure.

There is no clear process of funding for destroyed infrastructure including seawalls and buildings, and the P400-million budget is insufficient for rehabilitation, Surigao del Norte Rep. Francisco Jose F. Matugas II said at a House of Representatives hearing.

The Office of Civil Defense sought the establishment of a Department on Disaster Resilience to streamline and simplify the rehabilitation process.

The office has a P30-billion budget for disaster resilience and P1 billion for the rehabilitation of Marawi City in southern Philippines. — KAB