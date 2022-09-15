THE SECOND phase of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) modernization program might have to be extended for lack of budget, a congressman said on Thursday.

“If the fund is not increased, there might be a need to extend the law on the revised AFP modernization program,” Oriental Mindoro Rep. Arnan C. Panaligan said at a House of Representatives hearing.

Defense officer-in-charge Jose C. Faustino, Jr. told lawmakers the program, which is supposed to end this year, is only 14% finished.

The first phase of the modernization program ran from 2013 to 2017, while the second phase started in 2018. The third phase is supposed to run from 2023 to 2028. — Kyanna Angela Bulan