THE NATIONAL Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered mobile phone makers, distributors and dealers to educate users about text scams.

In a Sept. 4 memo, NTC Commissioner Gamaliel A. Cordoba said users should be taught how to block texts and create spam folders.

“These directions shall be disseminated through manufacturer’s websites and social media accounts,” the NTC said in its memo.

The regulator also said mobile phone makers should include leaflets on how to use and enable text blocking, filtering and similar features.

“Mobile phone manufacturers, distributors and dealers shall put up posters in their physical stores,” it said.

On Sept. 12, NTC directed telecommunication companies to block and deactivate domains and uniform resource locators (URL) from malicious sites. — Ashley Erika O. Jose