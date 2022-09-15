FRENCH shipping company CMA CGM Group and social enterprise Plastic Flamingo on Thursday said they have renewed a partnership to reuse trash and ease plastic pollution in Metro Manila.

In three years, the project aims to collect and reuse 600 metric tons of plastic waste from the streets, coastlines and the Pasig River in the capital region, they said in a statement.

The Plastic Flamingo will collect and reuse riverine plastic, which requires more cleaning and handling to separate from marine debris.

The plastics will join the hard-to-recycle plastic sachets on the CMA CGM-funded recycling line to be transformed into eco-planks and boards.

The partnership was first launched in 2021 in the Philippines, where single-use plastics are a major source of ocean pollution. — LMJCJ