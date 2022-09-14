LEPTOSPIROSIS cases in the Philippines had risen by 36% to 1,770 as of Aug. 27 from a year earlier, according to the Department of Health.

In a statement, the agency said 244 people have died from the bacterial disease that one gets from animal urine or contaminated water.

Metro Manila accounted for 21% of the cases at 378, followed by Western Visayas with 210 or 12 % and Cagayan Valley with 195 or 11%.

The Health department said this year’s leptospirosis cases had not been concentrated in one place. — John Victor D. Ordoñez