THE COMMISSION on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of Jesus Crispin C. Remulla as Justice secretary and Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. as Interior chief.

“This for me is the most challenging public office I’ve ever held, and hopefully will hold in my entire career as a public servant,” Mr. Remulla said at the hearing. “I am a man of action, willing to ignite several reforms for the improvement of the administration of justice.”

The Justice chief did not directly answer a question on his stance on capital punishment, saying it would always be a choice between the value of life and society.

“That is still one that will divide society forever,” he said. “The value of life will always be important to all of us, and the value of society is also very important to all of us.”

“It is up to a democratic country like ours to vote on this issue. I believe that policymakers should debate it properly and vote on it as representatives of the people,” he added.

He also called for the amendment of the Witness Protection Law, which he said would aid the state’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

The law should also cover law enforcers who might speak against their colleagues, Mr. Remulla said.

Mr. Remulla was reelected Cavite governor in May before President Ferdinand R. Marcos appointed him Justice secretary.

Meanwhile, Mr. Abalos said the Philippine National Police is lacking 5,000 body cameras, which the Supreme Court required in all the agency’s operations.

They want to seek a budget from Congress but expects the funding to made in phases given high costs,” he said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan