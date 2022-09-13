CONGRESSMEN from Mindanao on Tuesday sought a bigger budget for the region next year to boost infrastructure including farm-to-market roads.

In a statement, Basilan Rep. Mujiv S. Hataman said Mindanao’s 2023 infrastructure budget was cut by 64% to P30.49 billion from this year.

“We are saddened by the big budget decrease,” he said. “If the former budget cannot be brought back, we would like the budget cut to be lower.”

“What’s important is the infrastructure, especially in the creation of commercial roads, farm-to-market roads and other buildings,” he said. “Many roads in Mindanao still have two lanes, compared with roads in Luzon and the Visayas with four lanes.”

Mr. Hataman and Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez asked the House of Representatives Mindanao Affairs committee to summon officials of the Budget department and National Economic and Development Authority to explain the budget cut. — Kyanna Angela Bulan