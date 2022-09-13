THE INTELLECTUAL Property Office of the Philippines on Tuesday warned the public against fake Lego toys being sold locally.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said the National Bureau of Investigation had seized 2,000 boxes of fake Lego products worth P6.2 million at a mall in Mindanao in July.

“We urge the public to take heightened caution in buying Lego products and make sure that they transact only with legitimate Lego stores and verified accounts on e-commerce platforms,” enforcement officer Ann N. Edillon said in the statement.

“The low price will always be an attractive selling point to any consumer,” she said. “But wise consumers, especially parents, should always consider quality, durability and especially the safety of the toys and products their children use.” — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave