THE HOUSE basic education committee on Tuesday approved a resolution that seeks to formulate a disaster-resilient design for schools.

House Resolution 289 filed by Dinagat Islands Rep. Alan 1 B. Ecleo seeks to create an interdepartmental deal between the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to set up a disaster-resilient master design and architectural plan for all primary and secondary schools in coastal areas.

He cited the mounting costs of having to rebuild and repair schools every time a disaster strikes, which prevents their use for classes and as evacuation centers and voting stations.

The DPWH and DepEd supported his proposal, Mr. Ecleo said. — Kyanna Angela Bulan