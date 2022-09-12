A SENATOR has filed a bill expanding the electricity and water consumption discounts for senior citizens.

Under Senate Bill 1066 or the proposed Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2022 by Senator Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanzares, a minimum 5% discount will be given to the elderly on the first 150 kilowatt hours (kWh) and the first 50 cubic meters of their power and water consumption.

They will also be exempted from the value-added tax for these services.

The measure will amend the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

Mr. Poe, who heads the Senate committee on public services, said the law limits the 5% discount to seniors whose consumption does not exceed 100 kWh of electricity and 30 cubic meters of water.

“In other words, if a senior citizen consumes, say 100.1 kWh or 30.1 cubic meters of water, he would no longer be entitled to the 5% discount,” she said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan