ISRAEL has vowed to advance agricultural cooperation with the Philippines, particularly on food productivity and technological advancements.

“We are happy to share our expertise in the field of agriculture with the Philippines to address productivity and food security,” Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said at a Philippine-Israel joint commission meeting on Sept. 5, according to a statement from its embassy.

Israel would also pursue solar-powered irrigation projects and dairy programs.

Agriculture capacity building for Filipinos was also discussed at the meeting, the Embassy of Israel said, noting that the country has been teaching the Philippines advanced farming practices and data-driven agricultural management to lowering costs and achieve long-term food security.

Both countries also discussed ways to counter terrorism and expand cooperation in defense. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan