THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers on Wednesday asked the Senate to include Filipino fishermen in the coverage of a bill that seeks to improve the working conditions of seafarers.

These fishers need to be covered by the proposed Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers because many of them are victimized overseas, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac told a hearing.

He said it is high time to improve the condition of Filipino seamen given their contribution to the Philippine economy. Seafarers sent home $6 billion in remittances amid a coronavirus pandemic, he pointed out.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Arnaldo A. Ignacio said they support the bill and would help the Senate body refine the details of the bill.

Labor Division Chief Kristine Carol S. Ramos said the Senate bill would make the maritime industry more sustainable, while providing decent work to Filipino seamen. — ANOT