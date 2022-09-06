A BILL that seeks to increase the yearly allowance of public school teachers has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill 4383 aims to provide educators with an annual allowance of P10,000 for classroom supplies.

“If enacted, this will help eliminate, or at least, minimize the out-of-pocket expenses of teachers to repair or beautify their classrooms, for printing and even buying laptops,” Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said in a statement.

Cash allowances for the teaching expenses of public school teachers are given based available budget. This year, the cash allowance was P5,000.

ACT-Teachers Chairman Vladimir A. Quetua said at a rally on Monday overworked, underpaid and undersupported teachers are a major roadblock to education recovery.

“If the government wants the learning gaps to be addressed, it needs to alleviate us from this terrible situation,” he said.

Ms. Castro noted that “aside from pushing for higher salaries for teachers, this is our way of uplifting the lives of our educators so that they would continue serving our country.” — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo