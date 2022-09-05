THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has banned the harvest of shellfish in four provinces in Mindanao and the Visayas due to toxic red tide.

Shellfishes collected and tested from Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur tested positive for toxic red tide, according to the bureau’s latest bulletin.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. (alamang) from these areas are unsafe for human consumption. Fish, squids, shrimps and crabs are safe to eat provided they are washed and gutted well.

Red tide occurs due to high concentrations of algae in the water. Symptoms of red tide poisoning include gastrointestinal and neurological distress, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness and muscular aches. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson