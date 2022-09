THE BUREAU of Fire Protection (BFP) has failed to release local governments’ share in fire inspection fees worth P300 million as mandated by law, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy asked bureau officials to submit a breakdown of the fees to the committee on appropriations.

The Fire Code of the Philippines mandates the BFP to remit 20% of fire inspection fees to local government units.

The bureau’s proposed budget for next year is P26.78 billion. — K.A. Bulan