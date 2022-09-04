By Kyanna Angela Bulan

CONGRESS should pass bills on health, education and labor, as well as ban political dynasties, analysts said at the weekend.

Lawmakers should prioritize bills that will generate more jobs and income so people would want to work rather than rely on the state for aid, Ronald M. Castillo, a professor and political researcher at the University of Sto. Tomas, said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

He also cited the need to boost science and health management, including pandemics.

“People act like the coronavirus is gone but it’s not,” he added. The Department of Health has said infections may rise again as more students attend face-to-face classes.

Meanwhile, Dennis F. Quilala, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines said the government should revisit the K-12 program, which critics said has caused a job and skill mismatch.

“Our students are not doing well, according to those who measure academic performance,” he said in an e-mail. “This is not good for a country that relies on its manpower for economic growth.”

Mr. Quilala said people should expect more from the education sector, which received the biggest budget among departments next year at P852.8 billion.

He also said Congress should once and for all ban political dynasties.

“The Legislature is mandated to pass a measure against political dynasties,” the analyst said. “Few people monopolizing power are a threat to democracy. It is more difficult to hold elected public officials to account without such a law.”

Mr. Quilala said passing the bill might be wishful thinking. “I do not think Malacañang would support this measure.”

“A good Executive branch wants to improve the capacities of its citizens,” Mr. Castillo said. “But a corrupt one will focus on expenses and infrastructure projects. The succeeding months will show which one is which.”