THE PHILIPPINE Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) is working with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to set up its own ecozone to boost economic growth in the region.

An ecozone in Bangsamoro can generate jobs, exports and revenue, while creating opportunities for its people, PEZA Promotions and Public Relations Group Manager Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal said in a statement on Thursday. “It is high time that the Bangsamoro people feel the economic benefits of its autonomy.”

PEZA said it is helping the region set up economic zones that can be registered with the Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority (BEZA).

The Polloc Freeport and Economic Zone (PFEZ) is the only existing ecozone in the Bangsamoro region. — L.M.J.C. Jocson