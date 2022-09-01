PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will witness the signing of key defense agreements during his inaugural visits to Indonesia and Singapore this month, according to the Foreign Affairs department.

Mr. Marcos would meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, it said in a statement.

A comprehensive plan of action that will “chart the two countries’ bilateral priorities over the next five years” would also be signed, it added.

Mr. Marcos and Mr. Widodo are expected to discuss cooperation on defense, maritime, border, economic and people-to-people cooperation, the agency said. “They will also exchange views on major issues affecting the region and the world.”

The President will also meet with business leaders in Indonesia to promote trade and investments and ask them to support the Philippines’ economic agenda.

Mr. Marcos would also meet with Singaporean President and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global issues.

The two will witness the signing of key agreements in counter-terrorism and data privacy, it added.

An economic briefing and business roundtable meetings will be organized in Singapore, “where the president intends to invite investments into the Philippines and create more job opportunities in the country.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza