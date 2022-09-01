PREPARATIONS for village and youth council elections set for December are 80% done, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday, amid talks of postponement.

All election equipment and materials bought for the Dec. 5 elections could still be used if lawmakers decide to defer the elections, Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia told a televised news briefing.

“Even if we print the ballots, this will not affect the decision of Congress to postpone or proceed with the election on Dec. 5,” he said in mixed English and Filipino. “In the next few days, we will be releasing guidelines and updates on our preparations.”

Mr. Garcia said they would closely monitor early campaigns for the elections.

The elections for youth leaders and village officials were set for May last year but were postponed amid a coronavirus pandemic. — John Victor D. Ordoñez