THE JAPANESE government will donate $2 million (P112.4 million) to help Filipino farmers and fisherfolk in Typhoon Rai-hit Bohol, Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte, the Japanese Embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization will implement the project that will benefit about 4,000 small coconut farming and fishing households affected by Typhoon Rai, locally known as Odette, last year.

“Many Japanese people feel the suffering and pain of Filipinos as their own since we are both disaster-prone nations,” Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said in the statement. “As we implement this new project, we strongly hope that this sense of solidarity from Japanese people will reach many Filipinos on the ground.”

Beneficiaries are set to receive agricultural and fishery inputs, as well trained in adaptation of climate-resilient agriculture and fishery practices. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan