THE DEATH toll from dengue in the Philippines has hit 400 this year, or a death rate of 0.3%, the Department of Health (DoH) said on Tuesday.

Of the reported deaths, 100 occurred in July, 74 in June, and 14 this month, it said in a statement.

The agency said 62 dengue-related deaths were reported in May, 47 in April, 37 in March, 31 in February and 35 in January.

There were 118,785 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 13. “Cumulatively, cases this year are 143% higher [than] the reported cases during the same period in 2021.”

Central Luzon accounted for 18% of the total or 21,247 dengue cases from Jan. 1 to Aug. 13, followed by Central Visayas with 10% or 11,390 and Metro Manila with 9% or 11,064.

DoH said 19,816 dengue cases were recorded from Jul. 17 to Aug. 13, 3,457 or 17% of which were in Central Luzon.

Metro Manila accounted for 16% or 3,131 cases in the past four weeks, followed by the Cordillera Administrative Region with 11% or 2,106 cases.

It said six of 17 regions in the country had exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past four weeks, with the National Capital Region (NCR) “showing a sustained increasing trend from July 17 to Aug. 13.”

The six regions were Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Cordillera and NCR. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza