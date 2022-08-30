THE PRESIDENTIAL palace on Tuesday said authorities were investigating the release of a fake document designating a new Immigration commissioner.

The document bearing the Philippine seal and President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s signature was forged, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told a televised news briefing.

She said the Presidential Management Staff, which works on such appointments, as well as the Office of the Executive Secretary and Office of the President have no record of the document.

The document has been circulating on social media and was reported by some news outlets.

Forging the seal of the government and the president’s stamp and signature is punishable by a jail term of as long as 20 years, Ms. Angeles said.

The National Bureau of Investigation and police were investigating the case, she added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza