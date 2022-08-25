DoH warns public vs ‘sensationalized’ illegal organ selling messages 

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) on Thursday warned the public against illegal organ selling messages, which it called “sensationalized.”

“We assure the public that hospitals and other health centers and facilities do not participate in such malicious activities and continue to practice and facilitate safe and voluntary organ donations,” the department said in a statement.

The agency said circulating messages about illegal organ selling “[send] out fear and discouragement to people to help those who are in need of organ donation and potential donors.”

DoH called for collaborative efforts with stakeholders and the media “to help prevent the spread of fake information released to the general public.”

“We urge the public to be more vigilant against fraudulent messages and to trust only verified information from reputable sources, such as the DoH Facebook page and website, and other government agencies,” it said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza