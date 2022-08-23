THE UNITED STATES has donated P11 million worth of coast guard equipment to support Philippine law enforcement efforts, the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Philippine Coast Guard is on a promising trajectory, and we are committed to support them in achieving their vital and ambitious development goals and in responding to a wide range of maritime challenges,” US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said in her remarks during the turnover ceremony in Manila on Monday.

The donation, provided through the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, included visual detection and monitoring equipment, first aid kits and tools for conducting shore-based maintenance of coast guard vessels.

“The United States government has consistently shown its support for this organization throughout the years,” Philippine Coast Guard Deputy Commandant for Operations Vice Admiral Eduardo D. Fabricante said in the statement.

“They are one of the most vocal advocates for improving PCG capabilities, in addition to the funding for education and training of the men and women of the PCG,” he added.

The partnership was made to help the Philippines enhance its maritime domain awareness and expand the operational coverage of its exclusive economic zone. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan