THE BUREAU of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a red tide notice on the coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur.

Based on BFAR’s latest laboratory results, shellfish collected from these areas still tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit.

All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from these waters are not safe for human consumption, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are considered safe for human consumption provided that these are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

People who consume shellfish contaminated with red tide can experience gastrointestinal and neurological distress, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, muscular aches, and tingling in the tongue, lips, throat and extremities. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson