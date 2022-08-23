Home Editors' Picks Marcos government issues 2023 holiday list
By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter
PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s office has released a list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023.
A proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez on Aug. 22 declared the commemoration of the EDSA “People Power” uprising on Feb. 25, 1986 that toppled the martial law regime of his late father and namesake a special nonworking day.
It also declared the death anniversary of democracy icon Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino, Jr. on Aug. 21 a special nonworking day.
Three major observances for Filipino Catholics — Black Saturday (Apr. 8), Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion (Dec. 8) and All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) — were also declared special nonworking days.
Nov. 2 and Dec. 31 will likewise be special nonworking days.
Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Maundy Thursday (Apr. 6) and Good Friday (Apr. 7) will be regular holidays.
Several events to commemorate Filipino heroes were also declared regular holidays, including Araw ng Kagitingan (Apr. 9), Labor Day (May 1), Independence Day (Jun 12), National Heroes Day (Aug. 28), Bonifacio Day (Aug. 30) and Rizal Day (Dec. 30).
The proclamations declaring Muslim holidays including Eid’l Ftr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the specific dates are known, according to the order.
The Labor department will issue the rules that will enforce the proclamation.
REGULAR HOLIDAYS
January 1 (Sunday) — New Year’s Day
April 9 (Sunday) — Araw ng Kagitingan
April 6 — Maundy Thursday
April 7 — Good Friday
May 1 (Monday) — Labor Day
June 12 (Monday) — Independence Day
August 28 (last Monday of August) — National Heroes Day
November 30 (Thursday) — Bonifacio Day
December 25 (Monday) — Christmas Day
December 30 (Saturday) — Rizal Day
SPECIAL NONWORKING DAYS
February 1 (Tuesday) — Chinese New Year
February 25 (Saturday) — EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary
April 8 – Black Saturday
August 21 (Monday) — Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1 (Wednesday) — All Saints’ Day
December 8 (Friday) — Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mary
December 31 (Sunday) — Last Day of the Year
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL NONWORKING DAY
November 2 (Thursday) — All Souls’ Day