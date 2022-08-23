By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s office has released a list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2023.

A proclamation signed by Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez on Aug. 22 declared the commemoration of the EDSA “People Power” uprising on Feb. 25, 1986 that toppled the martial law regime of his late father and namesake a special nonworking day.

It also declared the death anniversary of democracy icon Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino, Jr. on Aug. 21 a special nonworking day.

Three major observances for Filipino Catholics — Black Saturday (Apr. 8), Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion (Dec. 8) and All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) — were also declared special nonworking days.

Nov. 2 and Dec. 31 will likewise be special nonworking days.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Maundy Thursday (Apr. 6) and Good Friday (Apr. 7) will be regular holidays.

Several events to commemorate Filipino heroes were also declared regular holidays, including Araw ng Kagitingan (Apr. 9), Labor Day (May 1), Independence Day (Jun 12), National Heroes Day (Aug. 28), Bonifacio Day (Aug. 30) and Rizal Day (Dec. 30).

The proclamations declaring Muslim holidays including Eid’l Ftr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the specific dates are known, according to the order.

The Labor department will issue the rules that will enforce the proclamation.

REGULAR HOLIDAYS

January 1 (Sunday) — New Year’s Day

April 9 (Sunday) — Araw ng Kagitingan

April 6 — Maundy Thursday

April 7 — Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) — Labor Day

June 12 (Monday) — Independence Day

August 28 (last Monday of August) — National Heroes Day

November 30 (Thursday) — Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Monday) — Christmas Day

December 30 (Saturday) — Rizal Day

SPECIAL NONWORKING DAYS

February 1 (Tuesday) — Chinese New Year

February 25 (Saturday) — EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary

April 8 – Black Saturday

August 21 (Monday) — Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Wednesday) — All Saints’ Day

December 8 (Friday) — Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion of Mary

December 31 (Sunday) — Last Day of the Year

ADDITIONAL SPECIAL NONWORKING DAY

November 2 (Thursday) — All Souls’ Day