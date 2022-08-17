AN ELECTRONIC payment system for permits relating to business operations will soon be launched in Iloilo City, the local government announced.

“We are pursuing this move as we continue to attract more investors to Iloilo City and to help local business thrive despite the pandemic,” Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in a statement on Wednesday.

The e-payment system is intended to complement the establishment of off-site business one-stop shops in shopping malls, intended to make permits processing as well as real property tax payments more convenient.

“The electronic business permitting and licensing system is now being finalized by the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office (LEDIPO) through coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology,” the city government said.

LEDIPO head Velma Jane C. Lao said the digital system will lessen face-to-face interaction in line with the ease of doing business law or Anti-Red Tape Act.

“This will be an end-to-end process wherein simple transactions can be done within three days, seven days for complex transactions, and 20 days for highly technical transactions,” she said.

Meanwhile, the permanent one-stop centers at the Festive Walk and Mary Mart are expected to be completed within the month. These will be in addition to the shop at the Atrium Mall that was opened in July.

Offices represented at the one-stop shops are the Investment Services Business Permits and Licensing Division; Bureau of Fire Protection; City Treasurer’s Office; Office of the City Zoning Administrator; City Health Office-Sanitation Division; City Tourism and Development Office; Office of the Building Official; Boarding House Commission; Task Force on Internet, Gaming Center, Anti-Piracy and Pornography; and City Environment and Natural Resources Office. — MSJ