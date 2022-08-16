TWO progressive groups on Tuesday denounced the indictment of members of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) for alleged terrorist financing.

“There is clearly no let-up on the attacks against RMP and progressive organizations even under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s regime,” Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said in a statement.

Bayan Muna Executive Vice-President Carlos Isagani T. Zarate said the indictment shows the “continuing weaponization of existing laws and processes against activists and human rights defenders.”

The Department of Justice on Monday said government prosecutors indicted 16 members of the church-based group for allegedly financing activities of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army. The agency noted the charges were based on testimonies of former rebels. — John Victor D. Ordoñez