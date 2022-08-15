MAYOR John M. Dalipe has asked the top officials of the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) to immediately file their courtesy resignations as an initial step to addressing the city’s longstanding supply and distribution problems.

In a letter dated August 11 and made public through the city’s official Facebook page, Mr. Dalipe told the ZCWD board members that one of his priorities as a newly-elected mayor is to find solutions to achieve stable and sustainable water supply for residents and businesses.

“To achieve this goal, my administration needs to reconstitute the Board, the highest policy-making body of the said government-owned and controlled corporation,” Mr. Dalipe said in the letter.

The city mayor has authority to appoint the water district’s board based on Presidential Decree No. 198 as amended.

“It is my desire that all existing members of the Board support the programs of the city government towards a fresh start,” Mr. Dalipe said. “Through your cooperation and towards this goal, I am requesting that you tender your courtesy resignations effective immediately, similar to your colleague, Mr. Arnold Martin B. Atilano, who tendered his courtesy resignation as Board member last 30 June 2022.”

The letter is addressed to the ZCWD’s board chair, vice-chair, secretary, and director.

Zamboanga City is a main urban center in southwestern Philippines with a population of about one million as of 2020. — MSJ