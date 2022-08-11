THE MAKATI local government will be installing solar power systems in schools and local government offices as part of its program towards a greener and more sustainable city, its mayor announced on Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that the city is procuring solar panels to provide a source of renewable energy in our schools and local government offices. This is part of our city-wide initiatives to reduce our carbon footprint and leave a greener and healthier environment for the next generation of Makatizens,” Mayor Abigail Binay-Campos said at an event at the Comembo Elementary School as quoted in a press statement.

Ms. Binay said the renewable energy source will also help the local government reduce power costs as well as provide an independent system to tap in case the main grid gets affected during disasters.

The project, to be undertaken in phases, will cover 25 elementary schools, 10 junior high schools, and eight senior high schools. The Comembo Elementary School will be one of the pilot sites, according to the city government.

The mayor said using green energy in schools will also be a way of creating awareness among students on the environmental impact of fossil fuel use and greenhouse emissions.

On Friday last week, Ms. Binay formally declared a state of climate emergency in the city and announced initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in one of the country’s main business districts.

Among the projects are the establishment of a smart public transport system with assistance from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which will provide $13 million.

The fund will be used for the design and construction of an electric vehicle bus depot, control tower, electric vehicle buses, and systems for automatic fare collection, fleet management, and mobile passenger information. — MSJ