THE NUMBER coding scheme in the capital region, which restricts private vehicles from roads once a week based on the plate number, will again be in effect in from 7-10 a.m. starting Aug. 15, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced.

In a statement on Thursday, MMDA said the reimplementation of the traffic reduction program in the morning is in line with the expected increase in vehicle volume with the resumption of classes on Aug. 22.

MMDA said it is expecting traffic volume along the main thoroughfare EDSA to increase to 436,000 daily once schools reopen. This is higher than the current average of 387,000 as well as the pre-pandemic level of 405,000.

“From August 15 to 17, we will start the dry run and will only remind motorists of the expanded number coding scheme. From August 18 onwards, the MMDA will start apprehending and will issue traffic violation tickets on ground and through our non-contact apprehension policy,” MMDA’s acting chairman, Carlo Dimayuga III, said.

The number coding scheme will also remain in effect from 5-8 p.m. on weekdays.

Under the scheme, vehicles with license plate ending in 1 and 2 are prohibited on Monday; 3 and 4, Tuesday; 5 and 6, Wednesday; 7 and 8, Thursday; and 9 and 0, Friday during the coding hours.

The following are exempted: Public utility vehicles, transport network vehicle services, motorcycles, garbage trucks, fuel trucks, marked government vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, marked media vehicles, and motor vehicles carrying essential and/or perishable goods.

The MMDA is governed by the Metro Manila Council composed of the 17 mayors in the National Capital Region.