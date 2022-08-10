THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry announced on Wednesday that it would soon release the suggested retail price (SRP) for school supplies to help consumers ahead of the resumption of classes on Aug. 22.

“Any time soon, we will release (the SRP list for school supplies). Maybe hopefully it will be finished until this week or early next week,” Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo said in mixed English and Filipino during a Laging Handa briefing.

“We will release the SRP so that consumers know how much they should buy the products,” she added.

According to Ms. Castelo, the new SRP for school supplies will include the price range of the products, varying on the quality, volume, and make.

Meanwhile, Ms. Castelo said the department would not approve all of the SRP price adjustment proposals submitted by manufacturers of basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC)

She confirmed that some of the BNPCs awaiting the DTI’s decision include canned sardines, instant noodles, coffee, milk, corned beef, meat loaf, and bread products.

“As of now, we are still finishing our studies. There are those who will be denied and there are those who will be approved depending on the price of raw materials that they use, which are mostly imported,” Ms. Castelo said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave