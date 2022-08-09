FORMER President Fidel V. Ramos, who passed away at age 94 on July 31, was laid to rest Tuesday at the national heroes’ cemetery, where he was accorded a state funeral with full military honors.

His wife, former First Lady Amelita “Ming” M. Ramos, recalled the difficulties of family life in the military and how her late husband rallied them with his favorite battlecry, “we can do this.”

“It’s hard to adjust. He was at home for two years, in the province for two years, then he volunteered for two years in Vietnam. So, thank you very much for your help and as he said, ‘we can do this’,” Ms. Ramos said at the interment ceremony.

Mr. Ramos was a career military officer and elected as the 12th Philippine President from 1992 to 1998.

He served as chief of the Philippine Constabulary under the Marcos martial rule, and played a vital role in toppling the late dictator during a popular street uprising in 1986.

His presidency has been recognized for economic reforms, initiatives on good governance, the peace process in the south, and foreign policies grounded on economic diplomacy. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan