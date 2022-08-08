ACT-Teachers Party-list Rep. France L. Castro called on the Health and Education departments to consider giving incentives to parents to boost the rate of pediatric vaccination against coronavirus, especially among school-age children.

“Vaccination has been the most effective way to protect ourselves and our children from severe COVID-19 infection. Ramping up vaccine rollout for kids and minors in time for the government’s plan for 100% face-to-face classes will provide children extra protection from the virus,” Ms. Castro said in a statement on Monday.

In a Viber message, she cited possible incentives such as food items or gadgets for parents along with an assurance that the health of their children will be regularly monitored in school.

Ms. Castro also said that health authorities should ramp up campaign activities to encourage parents to have their children vaccinated.

“Vaccines are the best defense against the severe effects of COVID-19, we have to make sure that people who want and can be vaccinated have access to them so that the children can go back to school safely,” she said. — Matthew Carl L. Montecillo