A SENATOR has refiled a bill that seeks to digitalize government processes for an efficient delivery of services.

Senate Bill 334 or the proposed E-Government Act of 2022 will allow Filipinos to apply for claims or loans, pay taxes, renew licenses and engage in related government transactions using digital technology.

“Filipinos certainly deserve the convenience of accessing government services and information at their fingertips,” Senator Mary Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares said in a statement on Monday.

“Amid the new normal, swift and reliable access to state and local institutions anytime, anywhere is more crucial than ever,” she added.

The proposed measure mandates the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to establish and promote an e-government master plan that will serve as a framework for the rollout of online services by agencies.

The master plan will deal with archives and records management system, online payment system, citizen frontline delivery services, and public finance management and procurement system. It will be reviewed and revised every three years.

“Waiting in line for hours for cash aid, loans, benefits and the like should be a thing of the past,” Ms. Poe said. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan