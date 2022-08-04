THE ILOILO City government is pursuing at least three more projects under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement, its mayor said on Thursday.

“I am awaiting for a waste-to energy-proposal which will probably be submitted by next week,” Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in a statement.

“This is also one of the areas where we requested the PPP Center for assistance when we first entered into administration in 2019,” he said, referring to the government agency in charge of facilitating PPP programs and projects.

Two other projects that have been offered to investors are the development of a reclamation area, and the city’s slaughterhouse.

On Tuesday, the city government formally signed a 25-year lease contract with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. for the redevelopment of the city’s Central Market and Iloilo Terminal Market.

SM Prime will be investing about P3 billion for the combined projects, which are targeted for completion within two years.

Mr. Treñas assured existing legitimate stall holders that they will not be displaced by the development of the two markets. — MSJ