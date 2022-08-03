PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed his personal physician, Samuel A. Zacate, as chief of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Malacañang.

Mr. Zacate is “eminently qualified” to head the agency that regulates food and drugs before they enter the market, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told a televised news briefing.

He is “a known public health advocate with years of expertise in medicine and medical consultancy in other government units and offices, including the Public Attorney’s Office and Presidential Security Group Hospital,” Ms. Cruz-Angeles added.

Mr. Zacate was a diplomate for the Philippine Society of Venereology and a fellow at the International College of Surgeons, the Palace official said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Marcos picked Carlo Dimayuga as acting chief of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The President also chose Roman A. Felix, a retired police general, as secretary of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs.

Ms. Cruz-Angles said Ariel R. Caculitan, a retired military general who served in different units of the Philippine Marine Corps and Philippine Navy, was appointed undersecretary of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs (OPAMA).

Isagani R. Nerez, a lawyer and retired police officer, will serve at OPAMA as undersecretary for police affairs.

For the Justice department, the President has named five new undersecretaries and two assistant secretaries.

Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres, Geronimo L. Sy, and Jose Ragus Cadiz, Jr., Deo L. Marco, and Nicholas Felix L. Ty were appointed as undersecretaries, according to the appointment letter dated July 29.

Also appointed were Jose Arturo R. Malvar and Majken Anika S. Gran-Ong as assistant secretaries. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza and John Victor D. Ordoñez