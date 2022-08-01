THE EMBASSIES of India and Israel will bring delegations to the 24th Davao Agri-Trade Expo (DATE) next month, which will be highlighting innovations in the agricultural sector.

Cherrylin B. Casuga, chair of DATE organized by the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Israel Economic and Commercial Mission to the Philippines and the Embassy of India will be participating in the trade exhibit.

Up to 10 companies from each country will be joining the hybrid event on Sept. 29-30.

DATE 2022 will have the theme “Innovative Agribusiness: Achieving Productivity and Sustainability for Food Security,” and focus on aquaculture, livestock, poultry, hogs, high-value crops, and game fowl.

“We will be featuring innovations, and solutions to address the challenges faced by the agribusiness sector, mostly climate change, biodiversity, biosecurity, and also to be resilient to challenges that we are encountering in agriculture,” Ms. Casuga said.

This year’s DATE aims to encourage local agri entrepreneurs to adopt new farming techniques and technologies to increase farm productivity, ensure sustainability, and become more competitive in the global market.

Among the exhibitors that have signed up are Amazon Manufacturing Corporation, Skov Ltd., Philippine Scale Inc., Filinvest Land Inc., Card Pear Marketing, Macondray Plastic Products Inc., Sowing and Reaping Agricultural and Poultry Supply, R.Dan and Co. Inc, and Big Dutchman.

Apart from the trade exhibit, there will also be forums and networking activities. The physical events will be held at the SMX Convention Center at SM Lanang Premier. — Maya M. Padillo