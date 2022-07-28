THE PRESIDENTIAL Palace on Thursday released a memorandum circular extending the authority of officers-in-charge of agencies under the Executive department until the end of the year.

“This extends the authority of Officers in Charge until December 2022, unless a replacement has been designated or appointed, whichever comes first,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

In Memorandum Circular (MC) 3, Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez said the extension of the term of OICs until end-December will “ensure the continuous and effective delivery of government services.”

Among those covered by the memo is Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire who is currently OIC head of the department.

The Department of National Defense and the Department of Science and Technology are also among the agencies with OICs.

The latest memo supplements and amends MC 1, which facilitates the designation of OICs in government agencies where Mr. Marcos has yet to appoint a secretary or head. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza