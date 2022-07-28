HUNDREDS of sacks of solid waste weighing a total of 2,584 kilograms were collected during a recent clean-up drive in Muntinlupa City’s two rivers as part of Maynilad Water Services, Inc.’s (Maynilad) program to protect the water quality in Laguna Lake.

The Magdaong and Alabang-Bayanan rivers in the city are among the tributaries that flow into Laguna Lake, which serves as a raw water source for about two million consumers within Maynilad’s concession area, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“These river clean-up drives are among the interventions we are taking to help reduce pollution load into Laguna Lake, which is being used as a source for drinking water and should therefore be protected,” says Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

“We call on other stakeholders to also partner with us in this environmental conservation initiative,” he said.

Maynilad said the clean-up activity also helped unclog waterways that cause flooding.

The water company also said it is donating solar paddle wheels and a water quality analyzer equipment to Muntinlupa City to help mitigate algal bloom episodes in Laguna Lake.

Maynilad provides water and wastewater services in the west zone of the greater Metro Manila area, covering 17 cities and municipalities.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.